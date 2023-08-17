Behbal Kalan police firing case: Why Kunwar Vijay did not nominate Badals, asks victim’s son

The son of 2015 post-sacrilege police firing victim, Sukhraj Singh on Thursday asked why former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (now an AAP MLA) did not nominate Badals in the Behbal Kalan firing case. The son of 2015 post-sacrilege police firing victim, Sukhraj Singh on Thursday asked why former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (now an AAP MLA) did not nominate Badals in the Behbal Kalan firing case. (File Photo)

He was addressing mediapersons outside the district court complex in Faridkot on Thursday.

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident. Sukhraj is Krishan Bhagwan’s son.

“Why Kunwar Vijay did not submit the final challan in Behbal Kalan firing case and why he did not nominate Badals as accused in the case. He has been taking their names but never nominated them on record,” he said.

The Faridkot judicial magistrate on Thursday adjourned the matter to August 23 for consideration.

Harpal Singh Khara, advocate of Sukhraj Singh, said, “We had moved an application pleading that the statements of some witnesses are not complete, and we want to get them re-recorded.”

In June, seven witnesses, including three family members of post sacrilege firing victim, accused Kunwar Vijay, who led the probe in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident, of using the case for political mileage, twisting statements, and making arrests without proof. They have filed an application in the court alleging that they have found that Kunwar Vijay had twisted their statement to suit his agenda. Kunwar Vijay has opposed the application questioning its maintainability.

Kunwar Vijay could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

