Sonali Phogat death case: Will send detailed probe report to Khattar, says Goa CM

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the state government will be sending a detailed report of the investigation in the Sonali Phogat death case done so far to the chief minister and the director general of police (DGP) of Haryana but if they continue to insist on a CBI probe, Goa would “think about it.”

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant commended the Goa Police for their investigation of the case so far.

“Day before yesterday, the Haryana CM spoke to me and sought an update on the Sonali Phogat case. I briefed him that the Goa Police have done a very good job so far and that five people have been arrested. No one involved in this case will be spared. Yet if they continue to say that they want a CBI probe, then we will think about it,” Sawant said.

“A detailed report on the investigation done so far will be sent to the Haryana CM and the DGP,” Sawant also said.

The Goa Police have so far arrested five people, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, Sonali Phogat’s manager and his associate, respectively, who have been charged with murdering the deceased BJP leader and accused of forcibly administering methamphetamine to her on the night she died.

Three others are Edwin Nunes, the “owner” of the Curlies’ nightclub where she spent her final hours, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, a room boy at the Grand Leoney Resort where Phogat and her team were staying, who is accused of supplying the methamphetamine to Sangwan and Singh, and Rama Mandrekar, from whom Gaonkar procured the amphetamine, have been arrested. Nunes and Gaonkar have filed for bail before the NDPS court.