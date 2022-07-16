Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonepat | 3 dead, 7 injured as pick-up van rams into stationary truck
Sonepat | 3 dead, 7 injured as pick-up van rams into stationary truck

The victims of the pick-up van-stationary truck collision include two men and a woman; injured have been admitted at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and other hospitals in Sonepat, sai police officials.
The mangled remains of the van at Sonepat's Ganaurin in which three persons were killed and seven injured on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
The mangled remains of the van at Sonepat's Ganaurin in which three persons were killed and seven injured on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Three persons were killed and seven others injured when a pick-up van rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 near Badi toll plaza in Sonepat on Friday.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the deceased include two men and a woman. “The pick-up van was going towards Delhi. The front portion of the vehicle was severely damaged in the collision. One of the victims was identified as Anokhi of Uttar Pradesh. The other two victims are yet to be identified. The injured have been admitted at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and other hospitals in Sonepat. The pick-up van and the truck have been seized,” the spokesperson added.

2 of family killed in bike-car collision in Panipat

Karnal Two members of a family were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Israna in Panipat.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar, 32, of Jagadhri in Yamunanagar and his brother-in-law Rinku, 31, of Israna of Panipat.

Police said the incident took place late on Thursday night when they were returning from Shahpur village after meeting a friend. Both died on the spot. Police said the car driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.

