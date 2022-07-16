Sonepat | 3 dead, 7 injured as pick-up van rams into stationary truck
Three persons were killed and seven others injured when a pick-up van rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 near Badi toll plaza in Sonepat on Friday.
A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the deceased include two men and a woman. “The pick-up van was going towards Delhi. The front portion of the vehicle was severely damaged in the collision. One of the victims was identified as Anokhi of Uttar Pradesh. The other two victims are yet to be identified. The injured have been admitted at Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and other hospitals in Sonepat. The pick-up van and the truck have been seized,” the spokesperson added.
2 of family killed in bike-car collision in Panipat
The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar, 32, of Jagadhri in Yamunanagar and his brother-in-law Rinku, 31, of Israna of Panipat.
Police said the incident took place late on Thursday night when they were returning from Shahpur village after meeting a friend. Both died on the spot. Police said the car driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.
A case has been registered against the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.
-
Sangrur MP should apologise for calling Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday said Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann should tender an unconditional apology for calling legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”. During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” when he was a legendary martyr. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also slammed Simranjit Singh Mann.
-
BMC to install five new air quality monitors in city by year end
For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to install and operate five of its own continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city by the end of the year, as part of its mandate to increase the number of Air Quality Index monitoring stations under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan. This will take the total number of AQI monitors in Mumbai city and suburbs to 26.
-
Gangster Goldy Brar uploads video, says Moose Wala not a martyr
The key accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, gangster Goldy Brar on Friday uploaded a video on social media platforms claiming that the singer had offered Brar ₹2 crore to settle the animosity between their gang and the singer over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Brar has shot the video in dim light by covering his mouth and head.
-
Railway guard rails to secure Churchgate-Virar route
In a bid to secure railway tracks and property from theft, the Western Railway will be installing metal guard rails along the Churchgate-Virar route tracks. The Western Railway has recently floated a tender for the laying of rails and recouping of the loosened track sections on the suburban railway. The Western Railway had recently also removed speed restrictions for the operation of train services on its local train network.
-
We’ll drink to that! Century-old pyaus in zoo to get renovated
Mumbai Four century-old pyaus (drinking water fountains) inside the Byculla zoo are set to get a new lease of life soon, marking the completion of the first phase of the Mumbai Pyau Project. In a bid to restore these century-old structures, the BMC had launched its Pyau Project in 2020. Pyaus are drinking water fountains that could be seen along the streets of Mumbai (then Bombay) during the 19th and 20th century.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics