Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls

Four days after Haryana police’s special task force (STF) nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar’s gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar’s associate.

In his complaint to Sonepat’s Sector 27-police check-post, constable Amit Kumar said he had received threat calls on WhatsApp from Dubai and Pakistan and the caller claimed himself as Goldy Brar’s gang member.

“The caller had demanded an extortion amount of ₹5 lakh, and threatened me of dire consequences if I fail to pay up,” the constable Amit added.

Sumit Kumar, SP of Haryana STF, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.

Recently, a few of Haryana MLAs had received extortion calls from gangsters.