Sonepat-based fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria on Sunday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the cleanliness drive by blending fitness and well-being into the mix.

Sonepat fitness influencer joins PM in his Swachhata Hi Seva campaign (PTI)

Baiyanpuria, whose Instagram account shows 5.1 million followers, recently came to limelight when he gave a 75-day fitness challenge, asking people to follow his fitness days for 75 days.

He was selected for interaction with the PM after his videos of the 75-day-challenge went viral on social media platforms.

PM Modi shared a video on micro blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), in which he is seen talking with Baiyanpuria about the importance of cleanliness and fitness in daily life. He talked about his daily routine and asked the influencer about his fitness mantra.

“Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria,” Modi said in the post.

The prime minister asked Baiyanpuriya about people’s approach towards cleanliness in Sonepat and how many hours he dedicated for his physical activities.

Baiyanpuriya told the PM that he has been dedicating four to five hours in physical activities per day. He also told the prime minister that he got motivated from him.

Modi told him that he follows disciplined lifestlyle. “I used to take food on time and I am yet to give proper time for sleeping. You have given a perfect example of using social media for good work. Those people who were going to big gyms are following your work. I have seen a video of a girl who showed how my mother was busy in washing clothes and grinding atta and termed it a gym,” the PM said in the video.

The Sonepat resident told Modi that he works out two times a day, consumes 4 litres of water, reads ten pages of any book, takes proper diet and one selfie to monitor health fitness.

Ankit had started his career as a wrestler 13 years ago and he preferred wrestling on ground. He has worked as a waiter at a sweet shop, in a gym, delivery boy and at a private company. His parents are illiterate and work as labourers.

