Sonepat police nab 58 criminals, seize huge cache of firearms in special drive

The Sonepat police have arrested 58 arms smugglers and offenders during a special district-wide campaign conducted between June 1 and June 15, registering 47 criminal cases and recovering a large cache of firearms and ammunition. The Sonepat police have arrested 58 arms smugglers and offenders during a special district-wide campaign conducted between June 1 and June 15, registering 47 criminal cases and recovering a large cache of firearms and ammunition.

According to Sonepat police commissioner Mamta Singh, the special drive was launched on the directions of Haryana director general of police Ajay Singhal as the drive targeted illegal possession, trafficking and use of firearms in criminal activities, with police teams conducting extensive checking operations, intelligence gathering and surveillance across all police station jurisdictions and crime investigation units in the district.

She said the operation led to the seizure of 46 country-made pistols, one revolver, two magazines and 102 live cartridges from the arrested accused. She reiterated the department’s “zero tolerance” policy against illegal weapons and criminal activities. “There is no place in Sonepat for those possessing, trading or using illegal firearms. Strict legal action against such offenders will continue without interruption,” she added. She emphasised that anyone found involved in the manufacture, sale, smuggling or use of illegal weapons would face stringent legal consequences.

Sonepat deputy commissioner of police (crime) Narendra Kadian said that 47 FIRs were registered during the campaign and 58 accused were taken into custody. He added that the recovered weapons have been seized and detailed investigations are underway to trace their source and possible links to organised criminal networks.

He said that 14 of the 58 arrested accused have previous criminal records. Several of them have been involved in serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, snatching, illegal possession of arms and other criminal activities. Police said habitual offenders are being kept under close watch as part of efforts to curb repeat crimes.