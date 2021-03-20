Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonepat policeman who shot at gangster suspended
Sonepat policeman who shot at gangster suspended

Departmental inquiry against eight other Haryana Police personnel escorting gangster Ajay Barona from Rohtak jail to Sonepat court on Thursday
Haryana Police constable Mahesh Kumar (centre) being taken to a court in Sonepat, where he was remanded in three-day police custody, on Friday. (Ht Photo)

The Haryana Police have placed constable Mahesh Kumar under suspension for shooting at gangster Ajay Barona while escorting him from the Rohtak jail to a Sonepat court on Thursday. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against eight other police personnel who comprised the escort team.

Constable Mahesh fired three bullets at Ajay outside the Sonepat court, injuring him critically. He is battling for life at a private hospital in Rohtak.

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sajjan Kumar said: “There was negligence on the part of the other policemen, too. We are ascertaining Mahesh’s track record.”

Mahesh is in three-day police remand since Friday.

Fallout of gang rivalry

Ajay is booked in 12 cases, including eight for murder. The rival Ram Karan gang that killed his gang’s leader Sandeep Badwasni is being blamed for the attack on him.

On Thursday, Ajay’s father Krishan Kumar was shot dead by 8-10 assailants, who barged into his house in Sonepat’s Barona village.

Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Randhawa said the attacks on Ajay and his father were due to gang war. “We have come to know details after questioning the constable, but everything will be revealed once the probe is completed. Security has been tightened outside the gangster’s house,” he said.

