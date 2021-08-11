Sonepat shocker: Minor sisters poisoned to death after gangrape

Two minor sisters aged 14 and 16, hailing from Bihar, were allegedly gangraped and poisoned by four men in Sonepat’s Kundli area, said police.

Police on Tuesday arrested four accused who have been identified as Arun, Phool Chand, Ram Suhag, and Dukhan Pandit, all hailing from Bihar.

The victims and the accused were neighbours, police said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the Rai police received postmortem reports of both the minor girls from a Delhi hospital which confirmed that they were gangraped and some pesticides were used to poison them.

A day earlier, the victims’ mother, who is a widow, had told the police that her daughters, who were undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, had died.

She told the police that a snake had attacked her daughters when they were sleeping at their rented home in Sonepat’s Kundli area on August 5.

But after police received the postmortem reports, she confessed that the girls were gangraped and the accused had poisoned them using pesticides on August 5 night.

Kundli police station SHO Ravi Kumar said they had conducted postmortem examinations of both the minor girls as their mother seemed reluctant to reveal all details of the case.

“After we received the postmortem reports which stated that the girls were given pesticides before being gangraped, we contacted their mother. The victims’ mother said she had four children - two sons and two daughters,” the SHO said.

“On the night of August 5, the four accused, who are labourers, barged into her rented room. They gangraped the girls and gave them pesticides. When the mother raised an alarm, they threatened of killing both her minor sons as well,” the cop said.

“The woman rushed both her daughters to a hospital in Delhi, where they died. The accused threatened the woman to state snakebite as the reason behind her daughters’ death,” the SHO added.

He said they have arrested all four accused under Sections 302 (murder), 376-D (gang rape), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4, 6 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We will produce the accused before a local court on Wednesday and seek their remand to investigate the case from all angles,” the SHO added.