Sonepat woman shot dead by brother

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother at Sonepat’s Badoli village on Friday, said the police.

The deceased, Rakhi, was pursuing MBA from Chandigarh. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, Rakhi, was pursuing MBA from Chandigarh.

Bahalgarh police station in-charge Devinder Kumar said the woman was also under trial for allegedly abducting a private university student and demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh along with her two aides. She came out on bail a month ago.

“While she was doing chores, she got into an argument with her brother Vijay. Following which, he shot her in the forehead, resulting in her death,” Kumar added.

He further said that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The police have booked Vijay for murder charges and various sections of the Arms Act.

A hunt is on to nab the accused.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON