Sonia Trikha Khullar appointed head of health department

Sonia Trikha Khullar appointed head of health department

Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:01 AM IST

Khullar will take over from the incumbent head of the health department Dr Veena Singh with effect from September 30 following her retirement

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government on Tuesday assigned the charge of head of health department to director general, health services, Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar. She will take over from the incumbent head of the health department Dr Veena Singh with effect from September 30 following her retirement, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Health, G Anupama said.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
