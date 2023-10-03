Soon, Haryana residents can dial 112 to avail ambulance services: DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that ambulance services will soon be added to Dial 112 emergency response support system (ERSS), with the already integrated 630 police vehicles, to decrease the response time.

The DGP said this while replying to a query during a press conference in Ambala, where he also chaired a meeting with senior police officers, station in-charge, and police personnel of Ambala Range in the presence of Range IG Sibas Kabiraj, superintendents of police (SPs) of Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts.

Kapur said that after police, the fire services with the civic bodies and “Durga Shakti” vehicles have also been integrated with Dial 112 and now they are working on adding ambulance services.

“There are a total of 600 ambulances that will be added and monitored through the system. Through this, we will be able to check on all the details of distress calls and measure the response time,” he told the reporters.

He said that they are also working on improving the latest response time of 8 minutes 22 seconds, in case of police services.

Started in July 2021, Haryana 112 is an integrated emergency response system, established to provide emergency services to people in distress anytime and anywhere across Haryana.

The SERC has been digitally connected to the police control rooms at district-level and suitably located emergency response vehicles. The toll-free number in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi promises to respond to people in distress.

At an event in May this year, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that since its launch, the state emergency response centre in Panchkula has received more than 1 crore calls, out of which, vehicles were immediately dispatched for emergency services on 15.13 lakh calls.

The DGP also highlighted how IG Kabiraj and the SPs in the range have worked on providing diet plans, exercise and other help to overweight cops, following orders of home minister Anil Vij.

On the recent robbery at a bank in Ambala, where thieves decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees, the DGP said that he has issued directions to all the SPs to conduct meetings with lead district managers (LDM), through the already existing channel to improve security at the bank branches.

“It has come to the fore that such robberies take place during weekends and at branches with vacant plots on their sides. We will ensure that there are proper security arrangements at such banks,” he added.

Kapur said that at the meeting, he addressed Gram Praharis and highlighted the importance of timely information to combat drug smuggling, urging them to identify drug sellers in their areas and support individuals struggling with addiction.

