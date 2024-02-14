 Soon, HRTC to start buses to Ayodhya - Hindustan Times
Soon, HRTC to start buses to Ayodhya

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Feb 14, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is gearing up to start direct bus services from various regions of the state to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

According to HRTC officials, daily bus services will commence from key locations, including Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Hamirpur, Una and Nalagarh (HT File)

After reviewing proposals from different divisions, HRTC is now in the final stages of planning and is set to initiate the service. According to HRTC officials, daily bus services will commence from key locations, including Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Hamirpur, Una and Nalagarh.

Recently, similar direct bus services have been announced from neighbouring states, such as Haryana and Rajasthan. Following the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya last month, HRTC has been engaged in discussions with the UP government. A meeting was held on Tuesday between officials from Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to finalise the arrangements.

HRTC general manager (operations), Shimla, Pankaj Singhla said that they have received the approval from the state government to start the bus services. “We have also received in-principle approval from the UP government and the planning is in its final stage and some formalities are pending with the UP government. The moment it is finalised we will flag off the bus service from HP,” he said.

HRTC officials said that after the recent consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people from the state are keen to visit the holy temple. This new bus service will provide them with a convenient and affordable way to travel. Dharamshala HRTC divisional manager Pankaj Chadha said that after sending the proposal to the head office in Shimla, they we have also applied for the route permit.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

