Soon, pick from pre-designed floor plans to rebuild your CHB independent house

Allottees of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) independent houses, planning to reconstruct their dwelling units, will soon be able to pick from a set of pre-designed blueprints, ending the need for building plan approvals.

More than 600 allottees stand to benefit from the option that CHB is in advanced stage of rolling out.

For years, allottees have been seeking permission to demolish and construct their houses anew in view of their dilapidated state or modern requirements, but the current procedure for getting approvals is tedious with multiple stages involved.

“For facilitating speedy constructions without bureaucratic delays, the board will offer a set of building plans for every category of independent houses. All these plans will be uploaded on the CHB site and the allottees can choose from one of these,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

In case the allottee wants to go for a distinct floor plan, they will need to follow the regular procedure of prior building plan approval. In both cases, the allottee will need to obtain the completion certificate from the board.

To be ready in a month

The standardised building plans are in final stage of preparation and are expected to be available in a month. “The architectural branch is working on finalising the plans as soon as possible. These will be uploaded on the CHB website after approval of the board chairman,” said Garg.

Notably, the board had passed the proposal for standardised plans in December last year. These were then taken up with the UT urban planning department, but saw no progress for nearly eight months.

“But in the meeting held last month, it was made clear that the board has incorporated need-based changes and can issue these drawings itself. After the nod from the urban planning department, CHB started work to issue the drawings,” said Garg.

The administration had allowed the need-based changes for CHB dwelling units last year after relaxing the Chandigarh Building Rules.

The said relaxations were recommended by a committee consisting of officers of CHB, UT administration and a representative of the CHB Flats Welfare Federation. Finally, these were issued on February 15, 2019.

Recent-allottee friendly initiatives

This latest initiative is part of a series of steps taken by CHB to streamline its working and improve allottee services.

Recently, it implemented e-office system at all its branches to minimise movement of physical files, especially in ongoing complex issues.

Apart from this, the board has started online facility for payment of all dues and also made appointments available online.

The allottees can now also apply for need-based changes online. “We are working on bringing more services online, such as transfer of property and NOC. It may take around three months,” said Garg.