Soon, run on a synthetic track at Sukhna Lake

Runners at Sukhna Lake will soon be able to enjoy a synthetic track.

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Saturday launched work for the latest feature at the lake with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Currently, the lake has a cinder track that is 4.9 feet wide and 1,800 metres long, but is inconvenient for runners due to dust and insufficient absorption ability. The track also requires careful maintenance to preserve good surface.

An official said the UT had decided to replace the cinder track with a 6 feet wide synthetic track that will offer a good surface for running and jogging. “The material used in the synthetic track is durable, weather resistant, environment friendly and requires low maintenance. Therefore, it will also be suitable for running in different weather conditions, which was not possible in the case of the cinder track,” the official added.