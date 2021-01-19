Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute

Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will soon begin tele-registration for patients.

The development comes after the institute had started reopening in a phased manner. The time for registration will be from 9am to 12noon and the patients can register themselves on the telephone numbers 0172-2534082 (reception) and 0172-2534070 (enquiry).

Upon calling the tele-registration counter, patients will be given a token number; no walk-ins will be entertained. Also, the institute has capped the number of patients to 50 per day in the wake of the pandemic.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had asked state governments and UT administrations across the country to take steps to reopen dental colleges by January 4 after the Dental Council of India (DCI) had made the suggestion. The dental institute of PU had then asked all faculty members to report to the college from January 5. During the lockdown, only emergency cases were attended to at the college.

In clinical procedures where an RT-PCR is required, the concerned doctor may request so from the patient. No attendants will be allowed except with patients with disabilities and children. Patients visiting the institute have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The college has already directed the departments to ask postgraduate students to report to the institute. It is likely that final-year undergraduate students and interns will be asked to report too from February.

Meanwhile, the dental college has asked its staff members to mark their attendance in the register in the morning and evening till the time biometric is not operational.