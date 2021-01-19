Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will soon begin tele-registration for patients.
The development comes after the institute had started reopening in a phased manner. The time for registration will be from 9am to 12noon and the patients can register themselves on the telephone numbers 0172-2534082 (reception) and 0172-2534070 (enquiry).
Upon calling the tele-registration counter, patients will be given a token number; no walk-ins will be entertained. Also, the institute has capped the number of patients to 50 per day in the wake of the pandemic.
The Union ministry of health and family welfare had asked state governments and UT administrations across the country to take steps to reopen dental colleges by January 4 after the Dental Council of India (DCI) had made the suggestion. The dental institute of PU had then asked all faculty members to report to the college from January 5. During the lockdown, only emergency cases were attended to at the college.
In clinical procedures where an RT-PCR is required, the concerned doctor may request so from the patient. No attendants will be allowed except with patients with disabilities and children. Patients visiting the institute have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.
The college has already directed the departments to ask postgraduate students to report to the institute. It is likely that final-year undergraduate students and interns will be asked to report too from February.
Meanwhile, the dental college has asked its staff members to mark their attendance in the register in the morning and evening till the time biometric is not operational.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to have low-key Republic Day function
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal says SC-appointed panel can't resolve crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, tele-registration for patients at Panjab University’s dental institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University Teachers’ Association calls off protest over promotions after 61 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI files graft challan against former woman SHO in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices at all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two held with three stolen cars, eight two-wheelers in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking staffer held for taking ₹1 lakh bribe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lack of symptoms, late detection led to widespread Covid infection in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on women’s empowerment secures ₹100-cr EU grant for 24x7 water supply project in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Process for senate polls initiated, Panjab University tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University semester exams likely to be conducted online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike sharing in Chandigarh: 11,000 users ride 35,000km in a month, save 11,617 tonnes in carbon emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox