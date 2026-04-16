Sopore :Five more held for ‘vandalism’ during protest against ‘sexual harassment’ of student

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five more persons allegedly involved in vandalism during the protests against alleged sexual harassment of female student by government lecturer in Sopore, officials said. A case was registered against the accused lecturer and he was also suspended. (File)

Eight persons were arrested on Tuesday, thus taking the total arrests to 13.

The protest broke out in Sopore on Monday after a girl student accused the lecturer of sexual harassment. A case was registered against the accused and he was also suspended.

“In continuation of sustained action against elements involved in disrupting a recent student protest in Sopore have five more miscreants have been arrested following the night-long raids,” said police.

“The miscreants had infiltrated a peaceful student protest and created law and order disturbances, including acts of vandalism resulting in damage to public property. Sopore police continues to take swift and targeted action against all those involved. Furthermore, 13 more miscreants have been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend them at the earliest,” a police spokesman said, adding that raids and search operations will continue until all such elements are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, all colleges and higher secondary schools in Sopore town have been closed till Saturday. The director of education has suspended the lecturer and attached him to Gurez until the inquiry concludes within the next 15 days. A police probe is also underway.