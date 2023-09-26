South City road Ludhiana: Flesh trade racket being run from city spa busted

Police commissionerate’s anti-narcotic cell, in a joint operation with Sarabha Nagar police, busted a flesh trade racket being run from a city-based spa centre with the arrest of seven persons including five men and two women.

According to the information, the spa, “Sparkle Unisex Day”, is located on South City road.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Dilshad of Malerkotla, Rashid of Malerkotla, Gurmanpreet Singh of Model Town Extension, Soham Kumar of Harkishan Vihar Meharban, Amit Verma of Puneet Nagar at Tajpur Road, Palvi Handa of Thareeke and Kiratpreet Kaur of Sahib Nagar of Amritsar.

Sharing further details, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said police received a tip-off that a sex trade racket is being run from the Sparkle Unisex Day spa centre, following which the team of anti-narcotic cell, in joint operation with Sarabha Nagar police, conducted a raid at the centre and nabbed seven persons.

Palvi Handa, one of the arrested accused, is the manager at the centre, while Kiratpreet Kaur was involved in trafficking.

The ADCP said that the accused used to sedate the women, including minors, most of whom hailed from the north-eastern states before forcing them into prostitution. She added that spa centre owner, Inderjeet Singh, has also been booked in the case and a hunt was underway for his arrest.

A case under section 3, 4, 5 of Immoral Trafficking Act, meanwhile, has been registered against the accused.

