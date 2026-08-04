Space technology to shape India’s next growth story: ISRO scientist

Space technology is set to become one of the major pillars of India’s scientific advancement, economic growth and national development, senior ISRO scientist Prof Amitabh Singh said on Monday, stressing that innovations in the sector would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Space technology is set to become one of the major pillars of India’s scientific advancement, economic growth and national development, senior ISRO scientist Prof Amitabh Singh said on Monday, stressing that innovations in the sector would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat. (Representational image)

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Addressing the inaugural session of a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “AI-Enabled Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Academic Research” at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Prof Singh said the role of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had expanded far beyond space exploration, with its technologies now transforming critical sectors including agriculture, communication, navigation, weather forecasting and disaster management.

He said space-based technologies were creating new opportunities for research, innovation and technology-driven startups, while strengthening India’s capabilities in self-reliance and advanced scientific applications.

Prof Singh, chairman of the Planetary and Space Science Data Processing Division and a senior scientist associated with the Venus Orbiter Mission at the Space Applications Centre (ISRO), Ahmedabad, highlighted India’s achievements in the Chandrayaan missions and discussed the country’s future roadmap for lunar and planetary exploration.

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{{^usCountry}} Presiding over the programme, MDU vice-chancellor Prof Milap Punia said India’s success in space science reflected the country’s growing strength in research, innovation and technological self-reliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presiding over the programme, MDU vice-chancellor Prof Milap Punia said India’s success in space science reflected the country’s growing strength in research, innovation and technological self-reliance. {{/usCountry}}

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