Spat over sewer work at Zirakpur housing society turns ugly

Ugly scenes unfolded at Savitri Greens-2 society, Zirakpur, on Sunday after a brawl over laying sewer pipelines when a month-long dispute between residents and the builder turned violent. A video grab showing residents and the builder’s team clashing at Savitri Greens-2 society in Zirakpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The society, which is owned by former MLA NK Sharma, witnessed chaotic scenes as residents and the builder’s team clashed, with some pushed into a sewage pit dug up for pipelines. Videos of the scuffle quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Residents alleged that the builder’s associates, including Yadvinder Sharma and Dharminder Sharma (brothers of the former MLA), slapped protesters, which triggered the brawl. Rinkle Sharma, Sandeep Chaudhary, Umesh Sharma, Jitendra Chauhan, Dinesh Sharma, Richa, Neelam, and Kanchan Verma, among other residents, claimed, “We were staging a peaceful sit-in over our long-pending demands when the builder and his men attacked us. Women were abused, pushed into the muddy pit, and manhandled.”

According to residents, the dispute began five months ago when the builder allegedly tried to connect the sewage system of another society to Savitri Greens-2. While the municipal council had stopped the work, a three- to four-foot-deep pit remained, obstructing daily movement. On Sunday, residents hired an excavator to fill the pit, which they say led to the confrontation.

The builder, Yadvinder Sharma, however, levelled counter-allegations. “Residents resorted to hooliganism. They hurled stones at our sales office, broke windows, assaulted security guards, and even tore the clothes of a woman employee. They damaged the sewer line and pushed me into the pit. We have complained to police several times, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector Parmpreet Singh of Zirakpur police station confirmed that both sides had accused each other of assault. “We received information about the clash and reached the spot. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken after inquiry,” he added.