Special Covid testing drive begins in rural Bathinda

A special drive under ‘Pendu Covid Fateh Mission’ for Covid-19 testing started on Wednesday in nine villages of Bathinda, one of the six worst-hit districts of Punjab. Under the drive, a task force comprising officials from the departments of health, panchayat, police and education will visit one village each in nine administrative blocks of the district daily.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said 200-300 samples will be taken at each camp and the entire district population will be covered by June 16.

“In the last few days, most people who tested positive are from villages. Owing to a more village-intensive approach, the special drive will give more clarity on virus infection in rural pockets,” he added.

To make the drive result-oriented, panchayats and local community leaders have been taken on board and announcements are being made a day prior to the visit, he said.

Civil surgeon Dr TS Dhillon said All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda, has deputed 20 nurses to intensify the Covid management drive. On the first day, about 1,000 samples were taken and data of positive cases is being compiled, he added.

“Covid infection is taking a toll at the village level. Owing to rumours and misinformation, the rural population was reluctant to testing, the only cornerstone to combat the virus. A coordinated drive will clear the confusion among villagers,” said Dhillon.

On Wednesday, 23 deaths were reported in Bathinda, and about 10 were from rural belts, he said.

The district had 6,739 active Covid cases till Tuesday and 743 mortalities have been reported so far.

Villages go for self-imposed lockdowns, ‘thikri pehra’

Sarpanch of Bhokhra village Fulel Singh said after 14 positive cases and six deaths within a fortnight this month, the panchayat decided to seal the village for two weeks.

“Two members of a family died of Covid and there were many others with symptoms. The entire village agreed to a self-imposed lockdown. Nobody is allowed to enter or exit the village except in an emergency. All shops will remain close this week,” said the sarpanch.

Similarly, ‘thikri pehra’ (community surveillance) in the south Malwa region, including Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar, is going on for the last several days. In Mansa, the hotbed of farmer agitation, nearly 200 panchayats have volunteered to seal their respective villages.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surender Lamba said village police officers are assisting the panchayats in implementing self-imposed lockdown to break the virus chain.

A community leader from Mansa’s Khiala Kalan village, Chanana Singh, said after weeks of hesitation, villagers have now started accepting the significance of testing and vaccination.

“Media played a crucial role in removing misconceptions. Visuals and reports of patients struggling for hospitalisation and queues in cremation grounds made people realising the severity of the crisis,” he said.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Harish Nayyar said an inter-department team will coordinate with community leaders to motivate villagers for vaccination.