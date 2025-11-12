Special focus on repair, reconstruction of disaster-hit school buildings: Himachal minister

Education minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday said that repair and reconstruction work of the disaster-affected school buildings was the top priority of the state government, adding that the deputy directors of the department have been directed to immediately release funds to HIMUDA for the reconstruction and repair of these buildings, ensuring that student’s studies are not disrupted. He stated that damage estimated at ₹126.73 crore has been incurred in approximately 1,411 educational institutions across the state during this monsoon season. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

While presiding over a review meeting of the education department in Shimla on Tuesday, the education minister stated that the state government is taking significant steps to enhance the quality of education and to prepare students of government institutions to meet future competitive challenges. He reiterated the government’s commitment to further raising educational standards in the state.

The minister directed HIMUDA officials to expedite the completion of reconstruction and repair works for the convenience and safety of children. He informed that the state government is establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in every assembly constituency. Construction work is already underway at 42 locations across the state at a cost of ₹94.46 crore. These schools are being developed to ensure the holistic development of students and will include smart classrooms, libraries and sports facilities.

Keeping in mind the bright future of students studying in government schools, he said the state government has decided to introduce the CBSE curriculum in 100 schools, out of which 45 have already been affiliated. Subject-specialist teachers will be appointed in these schools to provide quality instruction.

The education minister further stated that the government is ensuring the availability of adequate teaching staff to deliver quality education to every child. He directed deputy directors to conduct regular reviews of schools during the academic session and to pay special attention to schools with results below 25 percent. Teachers should organise extra classes to improve students’ performance, he added, emphasising that accountability will be ensured for teaching staff in schools with poor results.

The Minister directed officials to expedite disciplinary action against teachers found guilty of harassing students in educational institutions.

A review was also held to explore ways of reducing the non-academic workload of teachers. Deputy Directors have been asked to submit their suggestions within ten days to simplify these processes.