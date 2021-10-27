Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Special NIA court sentences 2 Hizbul operatives to 12-year jail

This case was registered by NIA on October 25, 2011 against the convicts, who as members of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, were carrying out terrorist activities
Two more convicts have been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment in the Jammu and Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust case. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:48 AM IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

A special NIA court in Delhi announced sentence against four Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operatives convicted in the Jammu and Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART) case, said officials.

“On Monday, NIA Special Court, Delhi announced sentence to the four accused persons convicted on September 27 in JKART case registered under sections 120 B IPC, 121A IPC and sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38 and 40 of UA(P)Act,” stated an NIA spokesperson.

Those convicted are Mohammad Shafi Shah, alias Doctor, alias Dawood, alias Nisar, who has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 12 years and a fine of 15,000; Talib Lali, alias Waseem, alias Abu Umer, who has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 10,000; Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, alias Gaznavi, alias Mohammad Ali, who has been awarded 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 15,000; and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, alias Mushtaq Aalam, who has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 10,000.

“This case was registered by NIA at New Delhi on October 25, 2011 against Mohammad Yusuf Shah, alias Syed Salahuddin, and others, who as members of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were carrying out terrorist activities in India and were regularly receiving funds from neighbouring jurisdiction,” the spokesperson added.

“The funds so collected by HM through Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organisation of HM, were being given to active terrorists and families of Hizbul terrorists killed in J&K,” he added.

After investigations, 12 accused were chargesheeted in this case. Four have been convicted and sentenced and remaining eight accused are active cadres of Hizbul, including Syed Salauddin, who are absconding and currently based in Pakistan.

