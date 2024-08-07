 Special search ops, ahead of I-day 4 persons rounded up, 11 vehicles impounded in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Special search ops, ahead of I-day 4 persons rounded up, 11 vehicles impounded in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 07, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Chandigarh : The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special cordon and search operation at all bus stands in the state ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The operation conducted on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was carried out from 1pm to 3pm simultaneously in all districts under which the police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at the bus stands.

Special director general of police, law and order Arpit Shukla, who monitored the operation, said 393 patrolling parties, involving 2,500 cops were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons. A total of 2,493 people were checked during the operation conducted at 195 bus stands in the state, he said, adding that police teams have rounded up four persons for questioning.

A total of 3,174 vehicles stationed at different parking lots around bus stands were also checked during which police teams issued 205 challans and impounded 11 vehicles.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Special search ops, ahead of I-day 4 persons rounded up, 11 vehicles impounded in Punjab
