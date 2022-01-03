Special Task Force arrests man in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area with 1.5kg heroin

Ludhiana The Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested an individual for the possession of one and half kg of heroin near Jassal Factory, Industrial Area. Authorities also recovered an electronic weighing machine, empty polythene pouches from the accused’s Tata Safari car.

The accused, identified as Akashdeep Singh, 20, who had been residing in Valmiki Colony, has been sent to a three-day police remand by a local court.

The STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said his team had installed a check post at the Industrial Area following a tip off, adding that they discovered the heroin under the driver’s seat after stopping the accused for checking.

The officer said the accused had been peddling drugs for the last two years and brought the heroin from the Ferozpur border area.

A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in SAS Nagar.