Speed of trains on Kalka-Shimla track to go up, trials on

The speed of trains on the world heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track is set to increase, officials said. The trials with seven new coaches have commenced, marking the first time ever for such an endeavour.

Currently, the journey takes about six hours. (HT Photo)

Currently, trains on this iconic route chug along at a leisurely 22 km/hour, but this is about to change, with the speed expected to cross 25 km/hour, cutting the travel time by 45 minutes to one hour. Currently, the journey takes about six hours.

The trials will soon be underway, with new coaches being specially crafted at the railway coach factory in Kapurthala.

This is not the first attempt to boost the speed of trains on this picturesque track, but what sets it apart is the use of seven coaches, in contrast to previous trials that used only four.

Railway officials said that the new coaches are being upgraded with enhanced suspension systems, reinforced anti-brake mechanisms and adjustments to the railway line.

Numerous tight turns along the route have been opened up to allow for smoother travel at higher speeds. Previously, trains had to slow down considerably on these turns. The height of the concrete under the railway line has been lowered at various locations to ensure safety while increasing speed.

The unique challenge of the track lies in its narrow gauge, which had limited speed improvements in the past. However, with these new coaches and the adjustments to the track, a breakthrough in speed appears to be on the horizon.

Four trains on the Kalka-Shimla railway track have been cancelled until October 7, as confirmed by the railway board. However, there are plans to reintroduce all four trains in the near future and the board will soon release their updated schedules. Currently, only four trains are operational on this heritage track, initially running from October 3 to October 5, with an extension to October 7.

The track faced significant disruptions following heavy rains and landslides in July, with the tracks damaged at 752 locations. Extensive repairs were carried out, including innovative bridge repairs at Summerhill using modern technology, with 20 m steel girders manufactured for this very purpose.

