Speed up restoration work of historic sites: Apni Party
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday appealed to the government to speed up the restoration work of the historic sites, particularly Dogra Palace- Mubarak Mandi, and promote tourism with a motive to protect the interest of the business community and tourism sector in Jammu.
Bukhari was speaking at a programme here wherein several women from RS Pura and a sarpanch, Ashok Kumar, besides two panchs joined the Apni Party. He said the historic Dogra Palace is still being renovated at a very slow pace and the artificial lake project has yet to see light of the day in Jammu.
“If the Apni Party comes to power, it will hold a probe as to why the renovation work of Mubarak Mandi complex was delayed for years and why Jammu tourism was not promoted,” he added.
While welcoming women members into the Apni Party, he hoped that the party would be strengthened at the grassroots in Jammu.
He said, “We support empowerment of women politically, socially, economically and educationally. We have provided a platform to the women leaders to work for the welfare of women folk.”
He said that if his party comes to power, it will give ₹1 lakh as marriage assistance to the poor and needy women, enhance the widow pension/old-age pension up to ₹5,000 and ensure four cooking gas cylinders in a year under the Ujjwala scheme.
He also referred to the issues faced by the people of Jammu in absence of an elected government and said that Jammu has become a victim of divisive campaigns launched by the traditional political parties, especially the BJP, that has ultimately hit the development, business and tourism sector.
“The development never remained on the agenda of traditional political parties,” Bukhari said and appealed to the people to extend support to the Apni Party for equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir regions without any discrimination.
-
Azad likely to be face of Congress’ election campaign in J&K
The Congress could make former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad the 'face' of its election campaign in the upcoming polls in the UT and nominate a new president for the party's J&K unit. After J&K Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign from his post, all top leaders were called to Delhi where they met the AICC leadership comprising general secretary KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Azad on last Wednesday.
-
HP’s Covid positivity rate rises to 11%; five deaths reported in 1 week
As Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh witness a surge, the state's positivity rate has jumped to 10.7% from 8.5% registered last week. Kangra, Shimla and Mandi are the worst-affected districts. As many as 15 girl students of Government College of Teachers Education in Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid and been isolated. Mandi was on the top of the tally with a positivity rate of 19.2%. Kangra has the positivity rate of 10.2%.
-
Public transport in HP to now have a panic button
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated vehicle location tracking device, emergency panic button system and command centre of the state transport department for the public in Shimla on Tuesday. He said that the tracking device with panic button system and the command centre have been connected with the emergency response support system -- 112.
-
Undertrial Nigerian national dies in Himachal after stroke
An undertrial Nigerian national who was lodged in Kullu sub-jail in a drug case died after an acute artery stroke, police said on Tuesday. Izuchukwu (38), died in Mandi district on Monday while he was being taken to a hospital in Shimla for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma said. “Izuchukwu fell unconscious on Monday morning and was admitted to Kullu regional hospital,” Sharma said.
-
Punjabi singer Jaani, 2 others injured as SUV flips in Mohali
Punjabi singer-cum-lyricist Jaani Johan and two others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in flipped thrice after being hit by another vehicle in Sector 88 on Tuesday evening. The singer and his friend were sitting in the back seat, and a driver at the wheel of the Toyota Fortuner. The Sohana station house officer said the accident took place around 6pm when the three were headed towards Sector 91.
