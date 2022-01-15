Speeding biker claims 52-year-old man’s life in Mohali’s Lalru

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Malikpur village in Lalru on Thursday evening.

Police said the victim, Pal Singh, a resident of Agarpur village in Lalru, worked as a security guard for a local private company.

“On Thursday evening, he was headed to work, when a speeding motorcycle hit him and sped away. He was later declared brought dead at the Dera Bassi civil hospital,” investigating officer Baljinder Singh said.

The accused motorcyclist was identified as Rohit Kumar of Ballopur village. “He has been booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC, and will be arrested soon,” the police official said.