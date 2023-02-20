Speeding bus mows down 88-year-old man to death in Ludhiana

A speeding bus mowed down an 88-year-old man to death near Dholewal cut when he was crossing the road, police said on Sunday.

ASI Ranbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Division number 6 police lodged an FIR against the bus driver, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Bhagatpura of Phagwara under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC and arrested him. The police have also seized the bus.

The victim, who has been identified as Joginder Singh of Dholewal, was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Lakhbir Singh of Sohian village of Jagraon, who is son-in-law of the deceased.

Lakhbir was on his way to visit his in-laws on Saturday night near Dholewal when he saw that an over speeding bus has crushed a man.

He stopped there to see and identified the victim as his father-in-law.