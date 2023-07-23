Ludhiana: Power supply hit as speeding car knocks over transformer

After a speeding car collided with a transformer near gate number 4 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the area witnessed a power outage for nearly 12 hours.

The damaged transformer near Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, gate number 4 after the speeding car rammed into it in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the accident took place at approximately 4 am on Sunday morning when a city resident’s speeding car collided with the 500 kw transformer. The driver, who sustained head injury, was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Tarun Jain, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, said , “Residents have lodged complaints regarding the lack of power supply. Instead of just repairing the old transformer, the department should consider replacing it with a new one, especially during the summer season.”

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited executive engineer Rajesh Kumar, said, “The incident led to an extensive power disruption lasting approximately 12 hours in Udham Singh Nagar. We have repaired the damaged transformer. The estimated loss amounts to around ₹2 lakh. Additionally, we have filed a complaint against the car driver at the PAU police station.”

