Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar

Published on Jul 13, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar on Monday night.

The accident took place around 11.30pm. CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and Gagandeep, 29 of New Hamida Colony – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision.

The victims were unmarried. Gagandeep ran a home-based workshop on computer repairs, while Manpreet worked at a transport company.

A case was registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

