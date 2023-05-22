Bahrain-returnee , friend die after being hit by speeding car in Khanna

A Bahrain-return man and his friend died, while another suffered severe injuries after a speeding car ran over them on Samrala Road in Khanna, police said on Monday. The driver of the car, Achhardeep Singh, has also been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

After hitting the three friends, the car crashed into a tree, a pole and wall of a house. The driver of the car also suffered serious injuries in the mishap that took place on Sunday.

Mandeep Kaur, SHO (probationary), Khanna city-1 police station, said that an empty bottle of alcohol has been recovered from the car. It is suspected that the driver of the car was drunk.

The victims have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 25, who returned from Bahrain 15 days ago, and Taranvir Singh alias Tanu, 25, of Khanna. Their friend Balwinder Singh has been referred to a hospital in Chandigarh, where his condition is stated to be critical.

The driver of the car, Achhardeep Singh, has also been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Gurdeep Singh, who is the brother Gurpreet. The complainant said that his brother, along with his friends, was sitting on roadside outside shops and chatting.

Meanwhile, a speeding car crashed into them. The impact of the collision was so strong that Gurpreet died on the spot. Taranvir died on way to hospital.

An FIR under sections 279, 337,338,427 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the driver at Khanna City-1 police station.