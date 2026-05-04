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Speeding car leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt in Panchkula; 1 arrested

The incident was reported around 9.35 pm near Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) on May 1, when one of the injured, Roshni, was returning from Mansa Devi Market along with her family members and neighbours.

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Nearly three days after a car accident in Panchkula that claimed the life of a woman and left five pedestrians injured including children, police on Saturday arrested the accused driver for causing death by negligence, rash driving, and concealing evidence.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 106, 281 and 238 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Ram Dutt, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently residing in Maheshpur, Panchkula. He was arrested from Manimajra Motor Market.

The incident was reported around 9.35 pm near Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) on May 1, when one of the injured, Roshni, was returning from Mansa Devi Market along with her family members and neighbours. As they were walking on their side of the road near Road Bhawan, a speeding white Bolero hit them from behind.

The impact left Roshni, her mother Meena, Shivani, Hitender, Dhanwanti and a minor girl seriously injured. The driver fled the scene without stopping. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital. Due to her critical condition, Meena was referred to Sector-32 government hospital in Chandigarh, where she later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Speeding car leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt in Panchkula; 1 arrested
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Speeding car leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt in Panchkula; 1 arrested
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