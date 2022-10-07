Speeding car mows down three in Panipat

Three people were mowed down by a speeding car on the NH 44 near Israna in Panipat district. The police have identified the victims as Monu (31) of Dharana village in Sonepat, Sandeep Kumar (35) of Banwasa village in Sonepat and Dharambir Singh (40) of Puthar village in Panipat. The police said that the incident took place late Wednesday night when the victims were standing on the roadside. The police said Dharambir and Sandeep died on the spot while Monu died at Khanpur medical college. After getting the information, police reached the spot and started the investigation. As per the family members of the deceased, Monu ran a grocery shop in the village, while Sandeep was a driver and Dharambir was a farmer. Vijay Kumar, in-charge of the Israna police station said that a case has been registered against the car driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

XEN in Haryana VB net for taking bribe

Rohtak : The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Thursday caught an executive engineer for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh in lieu of passing bills of payments in Rohtak. The vigilance bureau’s spokesperson said the officer has been identified as Rajender Sharma, who was posted as Haryana state agricultural marketing board executive engineer at the Rohtak Division. The complainant, who hails from Model Town, Sonepat, alleged that the executive engineer was demanding bribes in lieu of passing the bills of a tender work, besides not cancelling his tenders before the time-bound period. “After receiving the complaint, a team was formed which laid a trap and arrested the executive engineer, Rajender Sharma, while accepting the bribe.

Welder found dead in Yamunanagar

Ambala : The body of a 45-year-old welder was found opposite the Yamunanagar bus stand with a head injury, police said on Thursday. He was identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Chaudhary Colony in the town. Cops said that an unidentified body was found in the City Mall area on Wednesday night around 8 pm by a local, Dharamveer Singh. Singh said in his statement that he spotted the body behind two private buses and informed the police. A murder case was registered at the Yamunanagar City police station. Teams of the CIA, forensics and the police station concerned rushed to the spot.