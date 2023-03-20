Speeding car rams into parked truck in Lalru, two killed

Two men were killed and another was injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Lalru highway on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Jitender Singh, 37, of Pinjore, and Vikas Garg, 35, of Kaithal, Haryana.

Mohit Goyal, 30, also hailing from Kaithal, who was driving the Hyundai Venue, escaped with injuries.

Police said the trio was travelling from Pinjore to Ambala after attending an event. As the car was moving at a high speed, Goyal failed to apply brakes in time on spotting a stationary truck and rammed into it head-on.

The impact of the collision left the car completely mangled. Passers-by alerted the police, who rescued the three car occupants and rushed them to the Dera Bassi civil hospital. But Jitender, who was sitting next to Goyal, and Vikas, who was in the back seat, were declared brought dead.

Mohit, according to the police, suffered multiple fractures, but is out of danger.

Lalru police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case, while not registering any case against the truck driver, citing that it was the car that was in the wrong.