Chandigarh: Sedan rams into trees, overturns; 5 injured

A speeding Chevrolet Cruze overturned twice after ramming into two trees in Sector 50 past Wednesday midnight, leaving five people, including two women, injured.

The injured were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors referred the driver to PGIMER due to his critical condition. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured were identified as Divyanshu of Sector 53; Rohini of Sector 63, Mohali; and Isha, Abhay and Jaikush, all from Haryana.

They were rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where doctors referred Divyanshu to PGIMER due to his critical condition.

According to police, the collision took place around 1.30 am. Hearing screams of the car occupants, nearby residents rushed out and immediately informed the Police Control Room.

Police managed to rescue the three occupants seated in the back seat, while the driver and the person sitting next to him were pulled out after calling in firefighters, who had to cut open the front doors.

Police said Divyanshu, along with his friends, had gone to Sector 35 for dinner and lost control of the vehicle while driving at a high speed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sector 49 police are yet to record the statements of the injured. Further investigation is on.