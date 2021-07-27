Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding claims lives of 2 bike-borne persons in separate mishaps in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Speeding claims lives of 2 bike-borne persons in separate mishaps in Ludhiana

In the first case, a 26-year-old pillion rider, Harjinder Kaur of Hamidpura village, died after a speeding truck rammed into the bike she and her husband were riding on the national highway near Ladhowal
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:23 AM IST
In the second case, a 30-year-old man was killed after a speeding Toyota Innova hit his bike near Pakhowal Chowk. (Representative Image/Ht File)

Speeding vehicles mowed down two bike-borne persons, including a woman, in separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first case, a 26-year-old pillion rider, Harjinder Kaur of Hamidpura village, died after a speeding truck rammed into the bike she and her husband were riding on the national highway near Ladhowal. The victims were on the way to Aulakh village.

Her husband, Sukhdev Singh, also sustained injuries. The driver of the truck escaped leaving the vehicle behind. A case was registered under the Indian penal code.

In the second case, a 30-year-old man was killed after a speeding Toyota Innova hit his bike near Pakhowal Chowk.

The victim was identified as Vikas Kaundal. The victim’s friend, Sachin, who was also on the bike has suffered injuries. The driver of the car, Kunal Manocha of Mohar Singh Nagar, has been arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector Pardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the two were on their way to Bhai Bala Chowk from Feroze Gandhi Market when they were hit by the speeding vehicle. Onlookers rushed both the men to the hospital, where Vikas succumbed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP