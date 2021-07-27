Speeding claims lives of 2 bike-borne persons in separate mishaps in Ludhiana

Speeding vehicles mowed down two bike-borne persons, including a woman, in separate incidents on Sunday.

In the first case, a 26-year-old pillion rider, Harjinder Kaur of Hamidpura village, died after a speeding truck rammed into the bike she and her husband were riding on the national highway near Ladhowal. The victims were on the way to Aulakh village.

Her husband, Sukhdev Singh, also sustained injuries. The driver of the truck escaped leaving the vehicle behind. A case was registered under the Indian penal code.

In the second case, a 30-year-old man was killed after a speeding Toyota Innova hit his bike near Pakhowal Chowk.

The victim was identified as Vikas Kaundal. The victim’s friend, Sachin, who was also on the bike has suffered injuries. The driver of the car, Kunal Manocha of Mohar Singh Nagar, has been arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector Pardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the two were on their way to Bhai Bala Chowk from Feroze Gandhi Market when they were hit by the speeding vehicle. Onlookers rushed both the men to the hospital, where Vikas succumbed.