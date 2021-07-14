Speeding Congress councillor mows down 13-year-old boy in Ludhiana

A Congress councillor allegedly mowed down a 13-year-old boy and injured his mother near the Old Bus Stand here on Tuesday.

The accused, Baljinder Singh Rimpa of Guru Nanak Pura , a Raikot councillor, left his vehicle and fled after hitting the victims – Seeta, 40, and her son, Nitin Verma – who were walking along the roadside. He was later arrested.

The boy’s grandfather, Kundan Lal of Green City, Raikot, was with the victims when the accident took place. He said, “We had gone to a market near the Old Bus Stand and were walking along the roadside when a speeding car hit Seeta and Nitin. While Seeta was thrown onto the side, Nitin was crushed under the car. I managed to extricate Nitin from under the car with the help of onlookers and rushed them to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.”

Both Nitin and Seeta were in a critical condition. While Nitin succumbed to his injuries, Seeta is stable.

Kundal Lal alleged that Rimpa was driving under the influence of alcohol. He said the councillor’s minor son was also with him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The ASI said a test was conducted to ascertain whether Rimpa was drunk or not. The report of the medical examination is awaited.