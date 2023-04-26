Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
30-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 26, 2023 01:28 AM IST

A speeding Hyundai Verna car left a 30-year-old man dead in Kurali Sadar on Sunday night; the victim was riding pillion behind his friend on a motorcycle

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding Hyundai Verna car left a 30-year-old man dead in Kurali Sadar on Sunday night.

A case for causing death by negligence has been registered by the Mohali police. (iStock)

Police said the victim, Davinder Singh lived in Palheri village, Mullanpur.

He was riding pillion behind his friend Amarjit Singh on a motorcycle when the accident took place on a bridge around 10 pm. The collision’s impact tossed Davinder in the air, before he fell in the rivulet beneath. He was rescued and rushed to a hospital, but he could not survive.

Investigating officer Gurdev Singh said they had the registration number of the offending car and its driver will be nabbed soon. Meanwhile, a case for causing death by negligence has been registered.

