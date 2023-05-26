Speeding SUV crashes into car, scooter in Mohali, 2 injured

A car driver and a scooterist were injured, the former grievously, after a speeding Ford Endeavour rammed into their vehicles before crashing into a tree near Cheema Boiler Chowk on Airport Road on Thursday morning.

An SUV rammed into a tree near Cheema Boiler Chowk on Airport Road, Mohali, on Thursday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The impact of the collision totalled the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire that was waiting at the light point along with other vehicles when the accident took place during busy traffic hours.

Its driver, Dheeraj Kumar, 30, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to the gravity of his injuries, said Phase-8 police post in-charge ASI Satnam Singh, adding that the victim was not fit to record his statement.

“A case will be registered after he is fit to give a statement,” the ASI said.

The scooterist, Nirmal Singh, 61, a resident of Sunny Enclave, was taken to a nearby clinic by his relatives.

The SUV driver, Ghasita Singh Sandhu, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Kharar, was apprehended from the spot. He escaped major injuries due to airbags of his car. Nonetheless, cops took him for medical examination to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of liquor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ASI said Sandhu worked for Punjab Communications Limited.

According to eyewitnesses, commuters were waiting for the green signal at the Cheema Boiler Chowk light point around 11.30 am, when a speeding SUV, coming from Radha Soami Satsang Chowk, hit a scooter, before smashing into the Swift Dzire.

The crash caused the SUV driver to lose control of the vehicle that rammed straight into a tree.

The collision’s impact tossed Davinder in the air, before he fell on the road, injuring his shoulder.

The accident led to a heavy traffic jam at the light point as a huge crowd gathered around the mangled vehicles. Traffic movement resumed after police removed the vehicles and took them to the Phase-8 police post.