Speeding SUV injures three men in Chaura Bazar

Three persons were injured after a speeding SUV hit four two-wheelers, carts and material kept outside shops in the busy Chaura Bazar on Monday.

The accused managed to escape from the spot after the incident leaving their vehicle, Mahindra Thar, behind.

The locals rushed the victims to the hospital. The injured have been identified as Sharanjeet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, his brother Maninder Singh and Varun, who is a worker at a garment shop in the market.

Sharanjeet and Maninder have come to the market for shopping. They have suffered fractures and have been admitted to a charitable hospital in the Daresi area.

The shopkeepers said that Varun was standing outside the shop when the vehicle hit him after hitting vehicles and two other men.

The vehicle also damaged some mannequins and clothes displayed outside the shop.

Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, SHO, at Division number 1 police station said that the statements of the injured persons are yet to be recorded.

The incident has also been captured on the CCTVs installed outside the shops. The CCTVs footage showed that the Thar had hit two men and dragged them to some distance.

It then hit some vehicles and then an employee of a shop. The vehicle further crashed into a pole and stopped. The police launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.