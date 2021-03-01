Speeding SUV kills two Chandigarh University students

Two youths lost their lives in the wee hours of Sunday when the bike they were riding was hit by an SUV at a Phase-7 traffic junction.

The victims are Pranav Sharma, 22, of Himachal’s Una, and Vishal Yadav, 21, of Haryana’s Rewari. They were students of Chandigarh University in Gharuan.

As per the information, the accident took place around 4am when the victims were going to Kharar from Phase 7. As they reached the light points, a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit the bikers and ran over them. The SUV then rammed into a railing before hitting a tree.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where they were declared brought dead, police said. The occupants of the SUV fled the scene after the mishap. As per the police, the vehicle is registered in the name of Eknoor Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur.

Investigating officer Charanjeet Singh said the youths were staying in a rented accommodation in Kharar and had come to visit their friends in Phase 7. “We have registered a case under sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC. We will arrest the culprits soon,” he added.

The cop said the victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.