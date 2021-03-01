Speeding SUV kills two Chandigarh University students
Two youths lost their lives in the wee hours of Sunday when the bike they were riding was hit by an SUV at a Phase-7 traffic junction.
The victims are Pranav Sharma, 22, of Himachal’s Una, and Vishal Yadav, 21, of Haryana’s Rewari. They were students of Chandigarh University in Gharuan.
As per the information, the accident took place around 4am when the victims were going to Kharar from Phase 7. As they reached the light points, a speeding Toyota Fortuner hit the bikers and ran over them. The SUV then rammed into a railing before hitting a tree.
The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where they were declared brought dead, police said. The occupants of the SUV fled the scene after the mishap. As per the police, the vehicle is registered in the name of Eknoor Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur.
Investigating officer Charanjeet Singh said the youths were staying in a rented accommodation in Kharar and had come to visit their friends in Phase 7. “We have registered a case under sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC. We will arrest the culprits soon,” he added.
The cop said the victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding SUV kills two Chandigarh University students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare trophy: Chandigarh lose to Saurashtra by 66 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh RLA extends deadline to get HSRPs to Sept 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Celebs have greater responsibility of choosing their words in public: HC on Yuvraj’s plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navigating loneliness in life’s twilight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, 60 NGOs come together at expo in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roundabout: Poetics of protest - then and now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Random forays: Masked conversations can be more revealing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildbuzz: Sweet, Semul spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox