Speeding truck hits tractor, leaves 2 dead in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 01, 2025 05:26 AM IST

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Gurpinder Singh and 19-year-old Rajwinder Singh, both residents of Nagal Chhora village in Gurdaspur; the injured man has been identified as Avtar Singh of the same village

Two men died while another man suffered injuries after a speeding truck hit a tractor trolley at the national highway near Sahnewal on Sunday. The victims were rushed to hospital, but they succumbed to the injuries on the way.

The overturned tractor and the truck that were involved in the accident in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal on Monday. (HT Photo)
The overturned tractor and the truck that were involved in the accident in Ludhiana's Sahnewal on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Gurpinder Singh and 19-year-old Rajwinder Singh, both residents of Nagal Chhora village in Gurdaspur. The injured man has been identified as Avtar Singh of the same village. The Sahnewal police, acting on the statement of Avtar Singh, registered a case against the truck driver who managed to escape from the spot, abandoning his vehicle. The dead bodies have been handed over to the families after conducting autopsy.

Investigating officer ASI Sadhu Singh stated that Avtar , along with Gurpinder and Rajwinder , was travelling on a tractor trolley from Gurdaspur to Haryana. As they neared Sahnewal, a speeding truck crashed into their vehicle from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the vehicles were left badly damaged. Gurpinder and Rajwinder suffered grievous injuries, while Avtar Singh escaped with minor injuries.

The ASI said that the injured were rushed to hospital, where Gurpinder and Balwinder were declared dead on arrival.

He added that the police have registered a case against the truck driver, who is yet to be identified. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused driver.

