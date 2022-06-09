Speeding truck mows down 42-year-old labourer in Ludhiana
A speeding truck crushed a 42-year-old man to death in Haibowal on Wednesday morning. The locals managed to nab the truck driver and handed him over to the police.
The victim has been identified as Mahesh Kumar, 36 of Shakti Nagar, Jawala Singh Chowk, who worked as a labourer. Mahesh and his brother-in-law Raja Kumar were going to buy some medicines when the accident took place.
Raja, 20, also a labourer, said that he was unwell and had asked his brother-in-law to accompany him to the medicine shop. He was riding the bike, while Mahesh was pillion. Near the Haibowal police station, the bike broke down and they took it to a nearby mechanic. While the mechanic was repairing it, Mahesh left the spot to find a vend to buy tobacco.
Raja added that as Mahesh was walking, the speeding truck hit him from behind and as he fell down, it crushed him to death. The onlookers raised an alarm and stopped the truck. The driver, Harpal Singh of Amritsar, was nabbed and handed over to the police.
Sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO at Haibowal police station, said that a case has been registered against Harpal.
