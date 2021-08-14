Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding truck mows down four, including two cops, in Ambala
chandigarh news

Speeding truck mows down four, including two cops, in Ambala

Haryana home minister Anil Vij announces ₹50 lakh compensation along with a job each to the families of both the policemen
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Haryana home minister Anil Vij and Ambala SSP Hamid Akhtar meeting the families of the victims at the civil hospital in Ambala City on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Two policemen on Dial 112 emergency duty and two farmers were crushed to death by a speeding truck opposite Jaggi City Centre near Ambala on National Highway-44 on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as assistant sub inspector (ASI) Nasib Dass, 53, of Ambala, constable Balwinder Singh, 42, of Kurukshetra, Manish Kumar, 35 and Pardeep Kumar, 32, both vegetable farmers from Yamunanagar.

The accident took place at 4am when beat in-charge ASI Nasib Dass received a call from the police control room about an accident between a car and a Canter. The farmers were in Ambala to sell their produce at a mandi.

Three policemen, Nasib Dass and constables Balwinder Singh and Pawan Kumar, reached the spot.

Pawan Kumar, who survived the accident, said he was attending to traffic when a speeding truck coming from the Ambala Cantt side hit them. “I jumped away just in time, but the truck rammed into the car and stopped after hitting the Canter. Both the policemen and the farmers were caught in between the vehicles and died on the spot,” the constable said.

State home minister Anil Vij, IG Bharti Arora and SSP Hamid Akhtar reached the civil hospital in the city to meet the families of the victims.

Vij announced 50 lakh compensation along with a job each to the families of both the policemen.

