Speeding truck snuffs out 50-year-old cyclist’s life in Ludhiana

A speeding truck mowed down a 50-year-old cyclist near the octroi post on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Friday morning.

The driver of the truck, Mangal Singh of Tajpur Road, tried to escape, but was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to the police.

The victim, Ajay Sharma, a resident of Phullanwal, was a construction worker.

His son Sonu Sharma, who lives in Barewal, told the police that his father had been living with him for some days.

On Friday, his father left the house on his cycle around 8.30am to reach a construction site where he had picked up a job. But when he reached near the octroi post on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, a speeding truck hit him. The impact of the collision killed the victim on the spot.

According to onlookers, even though the traffic movement was restricted on the road due to ongoing construction of flyovers, the truck driver was driving recklessly.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sarabha Nagar police station, said the truck driver had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has been arrested and will be presented in court.

This was the second such incident in the past four days involving a speeding truck.

On July 12, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a tipper truck hit him near Gehlewal cut on Rahon Road. After the incident, a mob vandalised the truck and also tried to torch the vehicle. The mob had also pelted the police with stones when they tried to stop them. In the melee, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and a woman SHO had suffered injuries.