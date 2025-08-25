Spice of Life: Feel fortunate for friends as fortune

In a world where everything is constantly changing, the presence of true friends is life’s rarest and richest blessing. Not everyone is lucky to have people who stay, support, and shine light on the darkest days. One birthday, my friends gave me a surprise that I can never forget. Even though the gates of my house were locked, they waited with cake and food in hand, with nothing but smiles and love. When I arrived, I was overwhelmed to see them. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

Fortune isn’t always found in bank accounts or luxury lifestyles. Sometimes it’s found in a warm conversation after a long day, in a message that says “just checking in”, in the quiet presence of someone who sits with you when you don’t have the words to explain what’s wrong.

True friends bring out the best in you without being judgmental or condemning. No matter how rough the tide one is surfing, they’ll be sailing alongside in a rescue boat. They lift you up when you feel like sinking. They become your comfort zone and your courage, all at once.

Life comes with its fair share of challenges, heartbreak, uncertainty, failure. These are the moments that make you familiar with the realities and the varied colours in store. Every colour has a learning behind whether one likes it or not, it stays till the chapter is well read. While not everyone sticks around during the storm, your true camaraderie does.

Friends don’t need any explanation or a perfect version of you. They stand beside you to capture and witness every colour of life change.

Friendship is a package deal, when you move ahead with acceptance to their likes and dislikes, nothing in this world can turn it around. We all know no two humans are the same so how can a bunch of people be expected to behave in a similar way. They will have differences of opinion, misunderstandings, clashes which can be given leverage and dealt with. The bond of healthy, strong friendships can’t be gauged, or spoilt by small talk.

Sometimes one has to talk it out, while at other times, one just has to let it go. Friendships are built over the years on stable and firm footing. Each one has a role to play in their special way.

One birthday, my friends gave me a surprise that I can never forget. Even though the gates of my house were locked, they waited with cake and food in hand, with nothing but smiles and love. When I arrived, I was overwhelmed to see them. It wasn’t about how fancy the set-up was, it was their patience, effort and thoughtfulness that touched my heart. Despite the inconvenience, they waited just to make sure I felt special. That moment reminded me that real friendship isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about showing up no matter what. That surprise wasn’t about celebrating my birthday, it was about celebrating our bond, one made of love, laughter and loyalty.

True friendships are built on trust and truth. The truer you are, the better trust qualities will develop within the friendship, whereas lies have no solid ground beneath due to which friendships based on them eventually falter. So, if you have friends who show up consistently, make you feel seen, then you are without doubt, among the lucky ones.

Friends are your safety net, your cheerleaders, your chosen family. You don’t need to search for fortune in faraway places. It’s right outside your gate, standing with cake, food and a heart full of love.

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based freelance contributor and can be reached at ambicagarwal@gmail.com