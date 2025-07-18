Spice of life | Forging friendships in age of isolation

The 1971 cult classic, Anand, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is a poignant tale that beautifully integrates the themes of joy, friendship, mortality and human connection. One of its most heartwarming subtexts is illustrated through the character of Anand Sehgal, played by Rajesh Khanna, who often initiates impromptu interactions with strangers by addressing them as Murari Lal. This seemingly eccentric behaviour is, in fact, a profound expression of his philosophy towards life and companionship. Anand was a career-defining movie of Khanna, Hindi cinema’s first superstar who passed away on this day in 2012 at the age of 69. The film Anand teaches us that sometimes, to ward off loneliness or to bring light into someone’s day, all it takes is a greeting, a shared joke, or a few kind words and that even brief encounters, when met with warmth and openness, can create lasting memories and friendships (HT File)

As the film unfolds, we observe Anand greeting random passersby with a cheerful, “Hello Murari Lal, how are you? Don’t you remember we met at such-and-such place?” The startled stranger usually responds, gently denying any acquaintance. After witnessing this playful routine a few times, Dr Bhaskar Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), Anand’s friend and physician, questions the reason behind the whimsical interactions. Anand’s response is simple yet moving. He says he feels the exchange of some vibration/energy with those people and believes someday, he will indeed meet his real Murari Lal.

This innocent act is not one of deception, but of yearning — for connection, for familiarity in a world that often seems isolating. It’s Anand’s way of dissolving the invisible walls between strangers and the urge to form a connection, a theme, which is so important in today’s digital world where we may have many e-friends but a diminishing number of actual friends.

A memorable moment arrives in the second half of the movie when Anand addresses Johny Walker as Murari Lal. To Anand’s delight, Johny Walker plays along, exclaiming, “How are you, Jaichand?” Anand, always ready to embrace joy, takes on this imaginary identity with childlike enthusiasm. Dr Banerjee, puzzled by this mutual charade, steps in to clarify that Anand is not Jaichand but Anand Sehgal. Johny Walker then reveals, with laughter, that he is not Murari Lal either — he is Isa Bhai Suratwala, a theatre artiste. This revelation dissolves into shared laughter and a budding friendship.

This episode is more than a comic interlude; it is a testament to the power of imagination and shared play in forging bonds. It affirms that connection does not always need a foundation in reality for sometimes, a shared moment of kindness, laughter, or spontaneity is enough. As they say: Strangers are just friends waiting to happen. Anand embodies this belief with every such encounter.

These scenes gently remind us that beneath the surface, most people long to be seen, acknowledged, and connected with. In an increasingly compartmentalised and digital world, Anand’s approach may seem old-fashioned, even odd but it’s precisely what makes it so relevant today. His Murari Lal episodes are metaphors for reaching out, for embracing humanity in others without expectation or fear.

The film teaches us that sometimes, to ward off loneliness or to bring light into someone’s day, all it takes is a greeting, a shared joke, or a few kind words and that even brief encounters, when met with warmth and openness, can create lasting memories and friendships. As Irish poet WB Yeats put it, “There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t yet met.”

The writer is a Panchkula-based orthopedist and former director general of health services, Haryana.