Spice of Life | Happy days of uninhibited indulgence are here again

“Reservations done. Arrival and departure. Plan your itinerary,” popped my sister’s message. Oh my God! The summer vacation is here! Time to pack my bags and rush to my parents. No matter how old a woman is, the annual summer visit to her parents’ tugs at her heartstrings and kindles a wistful reminiscence. Revisiting favourite jaunts, savouring typical snacks, meeting childhood buddies, it’s a short escapade to a carefree life.

Our social structure is such that the moment a girl is married, she becomes a bhabhi, chachi, mami or tai. She is seldom addressed by her name. A sense of homecoming, a soothing familiarity descends as soon as she approaches her hometown. Neighbours and acquaintances call her by name, giving a sense of identity.

The annual rejuvenating ritual has more or less a universal accepted pattern: A languid routine, morning walk to catch up with the latest gossip, enrolling kids to hobby classes to keep them busy, meals comprising dishes not relished ‘there’, multiple visits to the market for exclusive items found ‘here’ and the never-ending chit chats comprising childhood anecdotes.

The summer vacation visit requires elaborate planning, besides when to go, substitute arrangements etc, the trickiest part is the permutation and combination of your visit and your sister-in-law’s visit, a few days overlapping and a few days independently. Fixing with your cousins, visiting, sleepovers, having numerous relatives at home simultaneously, cooking a huge meal and making everlasting memories. The power breakdown and scarcity of water are to be factored in, too.

The global pandemic affected the annual ritual for the last two summers. Lockdown, a novelty in the summer of 2020, ensured the family stayed indoors. We interacted virtually and socialised online. Curbs eased out a little, a few SOPs were relaxed, society limped back to normalcy yet a second wave in the summer of 2021 forced us to isolate ourselves, maintain social distancing and restrict movement. The summer of 2022 has ushered in a new era. The massive inoculation drive and emboldened with our newfound wisdom, families have hit the road with a vengeance.

This summer vacation has a variegated agenda. First and foremost, priority is a visit to relatives/friends who fell prey to the epidemic. A personal visit is a must as a follow-up to the online prayer meets. A courtesy call is also due to those who tied the nuptial knot (read where we failed to qualify for the limited guest list) and cradle the cherubs whom the stork delivered. Health enquiries and calls to ones convalescing or recuperating post-surgery, too.

The biggest blessing of the vacation is I cease to be the efficient home-maker for a couple of days. A break from cajoling the spouse and children and the nerve-racking question of ‘kya banaun (what should I cook)’ are put at bay. I look forward to days of uninhibited indulgence when I will follow my Ma around home with my tittle-tattle. The boon of the vacation: Early morning, I plump my roly-poly persona in the lawn and Papa brings a hot cup of tea, brewed with love and emotion!

The writer is an associate professor and head of the department of English, Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri . She can be reached at kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com